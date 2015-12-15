Wasco County Approves Q-Life Loan

Wasco County Commissioners have approved a $3 million intergovernmental loan to Q-Life to help that agency with matching funds for a federal grant from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.  The grant would help increase fiber access in areas of Wasco County that do not have it.  County Commissioner Scott Hege, who is also on the Q-Life board, noted they haven’t been successful in previous grant attempts, but he notes the state of Oregon has been allocated $700 million in this program.  The Dalles City Council had already entered into a similar IGA with Q-Life.

