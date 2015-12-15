Wasco County Approves Loan For White River Health District

Wasco County has approved a short-term $100,000 loan to the White River Health District to help them through an anticipated shortfall this autumn while waiting for property tax levy revenues to arrive in November. District Board Chair David Farris says they have seen patient revenue at the Deschutes Rim Health Clinic in Maupin go up, and are currently trying to implement a marketing plan and recruit a dentist, but they don’t have a lot of operating funds to spare. County Commissioner Phil Brady pointed out that the district sought out grants from other sources, and did just get an increase in their levy from voters. Commissioners approved the loan request unanimously. In other business, the Commission approved a burn ban that will mirror a similar action planned by the Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue District. It will go into effect on Friday morning at 12:01. Commission Chair Scott Hege says this is the earliest he can recall a burn ban going into effect.