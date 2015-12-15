Wasco County Approves Garbage Rate Increase

Wasco County Commissioners approved a 2.57% rate increase for Waste Connections to offset rising operational costs and disposal fees. Waste Connections District Manager Jim Winterbottom told the Commission that they use the Consumer Price Index to benchmark their changes in operational costs. He added that the most recent July to July CPI comparison increased by just over three percent. Winterbottom also said that fuel costs were not a part of their calculation. The rate increase will become effective on January 1.