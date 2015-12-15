Wasco County Approves Endowment Fund Plan

Wasco County Commissioners approved an ordinance to place its share of Google Strategic Investment Program funds into an endowment fund to grow and provide a steady source of funds for the County to use in the future. There was some testimony suggesting setting aside some of the money for other, more immediate uses. But Commission Chair Scott Hege said it was an opportunity for the County to set a direction to provide a source of revenue in the future. Hege noted the support of the County’s administrative team for the proposal. He added that how the money is spent will be up to future commissions. The vote to move forward was unanimous.