Wasco County Approves Comments For Deschutes Solar Project

Wasco County Commissioners approved comments developed by a special advisory group to submit to the Oregon Department of Energy on the proposed Deschutes Solar and Battery Energy Storage System near Pine Grove about seven-and-a-half miles southwest of Maupin.  Commissioners heard a lengthy presentation on the advisory group concerns along with comments from residents who live near the proposed 14,418 acre solar farm.  Those concerns range from water supplies and fire danger to impacts on farm operations and designated County scenic areas.  Commission Chair Scott Hege noted the state’s Energy Facilities Siting Council will be the decision making body, and the County isn’t supporting the project.  He says the intent is to provide comments and then get answers to address their concerns.  County officials noted the application is still in the preliminary stage, and there will be more opportunities for public comment during a hearings process.

 

