Wasco County Applies For State Grant For Hunt Park Improvements

Wasco County Commissioners approved seeking a grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s County Opportunity Grant project for the Hunt Park Beautification project. Wasco County Public Information Officer Stephanie Krell says if approved, the project will help to install 124 picnic tables and fire pits, plant 40 drought-resistant shade trees, and add 20 garbage receptacles and four pet waste stations throughout the park. Krell told Commissioners upgrading the park amenities will increase the comfort of users and improve the overall aesthetics of the park. The project has a budget of just over $183,000, and the grant requires a 25% local match, which has been budgeted for the County.