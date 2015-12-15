Wasco County Added To Mid-December Disaster Declaration

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management announced that Clatsop and Wasco counties have been officially added to the federal major disaster declaration for mid-December flooding and severe storms. The two counties were not included in the initial declaration issued in April, but additional documentation and continued coordination by county emergency managers and OEM staff resulted in their successful inclusion. The expanded declaration now authorizes federal Public Assistance funding for eleven counties impacted by the December atmospheric river event, which already included Hood River County. That supports eligible costs related to damaged roads and bridges, debris removal, utility impacts, and other public infrastructure losses. Record rainfall and high winds during the December storms caused widespread flooding, landslides, and mudslides across multiple regions of the state. At the peak of the event, more than 300,000 Oregonians experienced power outages and several major transportation routes were temporarily closed. A joint preliminary damage assessment documented more than $15.4 million in eligible public infrastructure losses statewide.