Wasco Corrections Warns Of Phone Scam

Wasco County Community Corrections says it has been made aware of a phone scam targeting family members of loved ones currently in custody at NORCOR. Scammers are fraudulently contacting family members claiming they are from the jail and can secure the release of an adult in custody in exchange for money. In these calls, the scammer falsely states that the inmate will be released to GPS monitoring if payment is made. Callers have also threated that the sentence may be increased or negatively impacted if the money is not paid. Those claims are false. Wasco County Community Corrections says staff does not contact family over the phone to secure a release, modify custody status, or arrange GPS monitoring. Any legitimate release decisions or custody changes are handled thorough official legal and judicial processes- not through phone calls to family members. Family members are urged not to send money, provide personal information, or engage further with anyone making these claims. If you receive this kind of call, contact the Wasco County Sheriff’s office at 541-506-2570 or non-emergency at 541-296-5454.