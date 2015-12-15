Wasco Commissioners Sign Letters For Grasshopper Fire Recovery

Wasco County Commissioners approved signing a pair of letters seeking support for Grasshopper Fire recovery. One is to Mt. Hood National Forest Supervisor Meta Loftsgaarden asking for the Forest Service to prioritize protection of drinking water and irrigation supplies, accelerate implementation of remaining green projects, fully utilize available tools, authorities, and partnerships, and support a coordinated recovery work plan. The other is to Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Congressman Cliff Bentz, requesting supplemental funding for the recovery work. Commission Chair Scott Hege noted the estimated recovery cost on just federal lands are nearly $50 million, and why mitigation efforts are needed. Water supplies and irrigation infrastructure are among the highest priorities. The fire affected watersheds serving Badger Improvement District and Rock Creek District Improvement Company, as well as portions of The Dalles Watershed.