Wasco Commission Supports Concept Of Fire Station At Mosier Road Yard

The Wasco County Commission gave its support for a concept to locate a new station for the Mosier Fire District at the location of a County road shop at the intersection of State and Carroll roads. The Mosier Fire District currently has three small stations that do not provide proper vehicle and equipment storage, a decontamination station, or classroom and training areas. Mosier Fire Captain Connor McKibben told the Commission a new station would lead to better responses to emergencies. The Mosier district is proposing using about 25 to 30 percent of the property for the station through a long-term lease or easement. County Public Works Director Arthur Smith said there are several questions that would need to be answered, but he generally supported the idea at its current level of impact to the road shop. Commissioners supported the concept to allow more study of what would need to take place for the idea to work for both the fire district and the County.