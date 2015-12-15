Wasco Commission Gets Options For Filling Open Seat

Wasco County Commissioners received a number of different options for dealing with the vacancy left by the passing of Phil Brady, but decided they weren’t ready to move forward at this point. County Administrative Officer Tyler Stone and Counsel Kristin Campbell presented Commissioners Scott Hege and Jeff Justesen with options ranging from taking applications from those who would commit to not running for the seat in November to a direct appointment of advancing primary candidate Mike Urness to simply leaving the seat vacant until the election. Stone pointed out that under Oregon law for filling a non-partisan vacancy, it’s up to the Commission to decide how to proceed. The Commission will discuss the subject again at its July 1 meeting.