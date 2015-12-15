WAGAP Tree of Joy Program Underway

The Washington Gorge Action Programs’ Tree of Joy program is underway for 2026, recruiting sponsors to purchase gifts for children in need. WAGAP’s Juan Reyes says this year they are collaborating with the Goldendale Giving Tree and the Skamania County Christmas Basket programs to help all three be efficient with donations and help as many families as possible. Reyes says the three programs will direct donors to the correct organization for their area. Information on how to help with the Tree of Joy is available at WAGAP’s Facebook page, with the deadline to sign on as a sponsor for a family on November 16. Cash donations will also be accepted.