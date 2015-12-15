WAGAP Taking Applications & Needs Donors For Tree of Joy

Washington Gorge Action Programs is taking applications from Klickitat and Skamania County families for its Tree of Joy program providing holiday gifts for youth younger than 18 years of age. Those who receive WAGAP services, are on Apple Health insurance, or receive free or reduced school lunches or SNAP benefits are eligible. WAGAP associate director Juan Reyes says they helped around 300 families last year, and they are up to around 400 this year, and they already at 279 applications. WAGAP is encouraging businesses and individuals in Klickitat and Skamania counties to join the effort and adopt one or more children to fulfill their basic winter clothing and outerwear needs, as well as provide gifts based on the family’s wish lists. Families anonymously provide the donors with the age, gender, clothing sizes, and individual wishes of their children. Donors are asked to register by November 14 so they can receive wish lists before the Thanksgiving holiday. For complete application and donation information, go to WAGAP.org.