Washington Gorge Action Programs, or WAGAP, has released its 2025 annual report, highlighting services provided to low-income families in Skamania and Klickitat counties. The community action agency, which has served the region since 1966, reports that more than 14,700 people participated in its programs last year. WAGAP distributed more than 17,000 food boxes and provided energy assistance to more than 830 households. Volunteers also contributed over 4,700 hours of service. The organization operates offices in Bingen, Stevenson and Goldendale, along with additional food distribution sites and a mobile food bank serving rural communities. WAGAP reported revenues of more than $8.5 million in 2025, with expenses totaling just under that amount. The full annual report is available online at WAGAP.org, under What We Do.