WAGAP Puts Out Report For 2024

The 2024 Annual Report for Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) is now available to the public following approval by the board of directors during a recent meeting. The Community Action Agency has served Skamania and Klickitat counties since 1966, supporting low-income families to improve their quality of life. WAGAP Executive Director Jennifer Pauletto says last year the organization served 6,996 families, including 14,513 individuals, through its programs. Nearly 17,000 food boxes were distributed, over 800 homes received energy assistance, and volunteers gave over 5,000 hours of their time. WAGAP maintained a healthy balance sheet with over $8 million in income, including in-kind revenue, and expenses were held to just under $7.1 million. Income sources include Federal, State, and local grants, fundraising, earned revenue, and in-kind donations. WAGAP includes a Food Bank Network, housing programs, emergency assistance, shelter programs, domestic violence support, and energy assistance programs, combined with care coordination, family resource centers, civic engagement, and youth programs, to support residents in need with resources and tailored assistance.