WAGAP Permanently Closing Second Hand Rose

Washington Gorge Action Programs has decided to permanently close its Second Hand Rose thrift store in Bingen.  It has been closed for a few months since remodeling of WAGAP’s Bingen office began.  WAGAP Executive Director Jennifer Pauletto says grants that helped keep the thrift store open have been sharply reduced.  Pauletto says they do plan to maintain a “closet” with clothes and other items for those in need at their Bingen office.  That is similar to what WAGAP has at its Stevenson and Goldendale locations.

 

