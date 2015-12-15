WAGAP Offers Food Handler’s Workshop

Washington Gorge Action Programs, along with the Klickitat County Health Department and Community Enrichment for Klickitat and Skamania County is offering a free workshop on Friday for those looking to obtain their food handler’s permit and learn about vendor licenses if considering going into business for yourself. Juan Reyes of WAGAP says there are a lot of people who are considering going into the food business, but they don’t necessarily know how to go about it. Training will cover a food handlers’ permit, types of food licenses, hands on practice, and business 101, followed by networking with local industry workers. The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the White Salmon Pioneer Center. Enrollment is limited, go to wagap.org to sign up.