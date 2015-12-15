WAGAP Names New Executive Director

Washington Gorge Action Programs has named Julie K. Hester as its next Executive Director.  She is currently transitioning into the job as she takes over for current director Jennifer Pauletto, who will step down at the end of June.  Hester has spent over fifteen years working at the Portland-based National Crime Victim Law Institute.  Hester says she was drawn to WAGAP’s focus on expanding opportunities by delivering essential services that lead to self-sufficiency and well-being.  Hester joins WAGAP during a challenging time as it navigates funding uncertainty and a rising demand for services.

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