WAGAP Launching Driving Scholarship For Youth

Washington Gorge Action Programs is launching the Driving Leadership Scholarship, designed to support young leaders from low-income households in Klickitat and Skamania Counties by removing transportation as a key barrier to growth. The scholarship provides full tuition for a local driver’s education course, to help youth gain the freedom and mobility they need to pursue leadership, job opportunities, education, and community engagement In addition to meeting eligibility criteria, applicants are asked to share what they are passionate about, how they want to lead, and how access to driving would help them reach their goals. Applications are open to youth ages 15 to 18 who live in Klickitat or Skamania County and who qualify for free or reduced lunch or other school fee waivers. Essays and the parent acknowledgment form can be submitted in English or Spanish and should be 500 to 750 words. The deadline to apply is July 8. For application information go to wagap.org.