WAGAP Food Network Faces Challenges

Washington Gorge Action Programs Food Bank Network, like most food pantries around the country, is facing challenges to keep their shelves stocked to meet demand. WAGAP Food Bank Manager Janeal Booren says her two biggest challenges are in gathering fresh produce and proteins to provide in monthly food boxes. Booren says while WAGAP still has donors in the area providing fresh produce, a change in federal funding has hurt her ability to purchase more. Booren says they like to include the fresh foods in their boxes as they tend to be healther than processed food. WAGAP is now selling tickets to its Food For All fundraiser at AniChe Cellars in Underwood on August 14. Tickets are available at wagap.org.