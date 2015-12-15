WAGAP Continues LIEAP Program Processing

Even though winter has wound down, the Washington Gorge Action Programs continues to process applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, and are still accepting inquiries as well.  The program serves about 1500 families, but funding was delayed due to the federal government shutdown.  WAGAP’s Rachel Johnson says because of that delay, they are still working through their wait list.  She notes it has been perceived as a winter program, but warmer temperatures mean there is demand in the summer as well.  For information on the program, call WAGAP at 509-493-2662, ext. 202.

 

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