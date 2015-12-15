Visit Hood River Begins Grant Program

Visit Hood River’s 2026 Community Investment Matching Grant Program is now accepting applications. Now in its fifth year, the annual program supports businesses and fosters community economic vitality throughout the greater Hood River area. This year’s program will award up to $40,000 in matching funds. The grant application process opens on March 16, and applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on April 30. Each project requires its own application, and applicants must demonstrate the ability to meet the matching funding requirements. Since its inception in 2022, the program has awarded 19 matching grants totaling almost $105,000 to 14 businesses and organizations throughout Hood River County. The Visit Hood River Community Investment Matching Grant Program application and guidelines are available in English and Spanish on the Visit Hood River website.