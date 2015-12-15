Visit Hood River Awards $40,000 In Grants

Visit Hood River has awarded $40,000 in matching funds to six local organizations through its annual Community Investment Grant Program, marking the largest funding distribution in the program’s five-year history. In response to both the quality and quantity of applications received this year, Visit Hood River increased total funding by 49% over 2025, awarding $40,000 across six projects. The recipients of this year’s Community Investment Grant Program funds include $10,000 apiece to Pear Bloom Farm to support creation of the Hood River Flower Trail, and the Columbia Land Trust for restoration of the Powerdale Catwalk. The Central Gorge Master Gardeners Association received $7,000 to support establishment of a new Outdoor Learning Center, while the Art of Community was awarded $5,000 for its Big Art Outdoor Gallery for the next two years. $4,000 awards were given to Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association to develop a new website and Wylde, Wind, and Water for free weekly community watersports programs and a three-week camp for Hood River’s Migrant Education students.