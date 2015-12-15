Veterans Stand Down This Saturday

The Wasco County Veterans Service Office will hold its second annual Veterans Stand Down Saturday at Lewis and Clark Festival Park in The Dalles.  It’s an effort to connect Veterans and their families with all kinds of resources they are eligible for, with information on medical, dental, housing, employment, education, and other services they qualify for.  Wasco County Veteran Services Officer Chelsea Perritt says often, Veterans don’t realize what they are eligible for, particularly those who are younger than 55 who don’t take advantage of them.  The Veterans Stand Down is open to all Veterans and families, regardless of age or where they live.  It will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Lewis and Clark Festival Park in The Dalles.

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