Very Little Testimony On Klickitat County Budget

The Klickitat County Commission held a hearing on the proposed 2026 budget, with very little testimony and the expectation it will be approved next week. Commissioners approved a general fund budget that included the usual one percent property tax increase allowed annually under state law. It also includes reorganization with a County Administrator position, an expectation of combining similar departments for efficiency, and a hiring freeze as the Commission embarks on a three-year effort to optimize the County’s fiscal situation. Commission Chair Ron Ihrig says he appreciated County departments holding the line in their 2026 plans. Commissioners left open the opportunity for written comment on the budget through Friday, and will hold a vote on it at their meeting next Tuesday.