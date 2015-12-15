Vehicle Hits House

A vehicle went into a house early Saturday morning in Lyle, leading to a fire. Lyle Fire & Rescue District 4 reported the vehicle had traveled eastbound on State Street, departed the roadway, crossed the intersection at 3rd Street, and struck the northwest corner of a house. Neighbors and house occupants had successfully extinguished a small engine compartment fire using a fire extinguisher and garden hose prior to fire crews arriving. Multiple Klickitat County Sheriff’s deputies were present, with all occupants from the vehicle and house accounted for. There were no reported injuries, but significant damage was sustained by both the house and vehicle.