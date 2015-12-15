Variables Part Of Hood River School District Budget Planning

Hood River County School District Chief Financial Officer Mark DeMoss told the district board that the 2026-27 budget will continue the reduction process to set the district up for the 2027-29 biennium. DeMoss gave a budget briefing to the school board, noting there remains variables like Public Employee Retirement System rate increases, potential federal and state funding changes, and the outcome of contract negotiations with licensed staff that are unknown, and may not be known by the time a budget is adopted in late May. District administration will hold budget listening sessions with staff and the community in February and March, with a proposal expected to be ready in early April.