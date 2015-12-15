Urness To Be Lone Name On Ballot

The Wasco County Clerk’s office, based on an interpretation of Oregon’s law from the Secretary of State’s office, says Mike Urness will be the only name to appear on November’s general election ballot for County Commission Position 3 in the wake of incumbent Phil Brady’s death on Tuesday. Brady was the top vote getter in the three way primary, with Urness a close second, and Dick Schaffeld not far behind in third. Under normal circumstances, both Brady and Urness would have advanced to the November election. The Secretary of State’s office advised the Wasco County Clerk’s office that under provisions in state law, when one nominated candidate dies before a non-partisan general election, only the remaining nominated candidate will appear on the November ballot. The Clerk’s office will proceed with the standard timeline to certify the primary election results. As far as filling the Commission seat for the remainder of Brady’s unexpired term through the end of 2026, that falls to the remaining commissioners. The County says they will announce appointment procedures and a timeline in the coming weeks.