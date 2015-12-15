URA Takes Two Tracks On Tony’s Property

The Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency Board asked URA Manager Jacob Anderson to develop a list of potential temporary uses for the former Tony’s Town and Country property in downtown The Dalles while they prepare a request for proposals for a permanent use. There was consensus that the property should not be left vacant while the adjacent Federal Street Plaza opens. There was also discussion about needing to see construction of Basalt Commons get underway and what the Craig Office Supply building will be used for to determine a best use for the Tony’s property. Anderson said any downtown improvements enhance the attractiveness of the Tony’s property. The discussion evolved from a report on downtown The Dalles by students in the University of Oregon’s Sustainable City Year Program, which targeted entertainment options as a void in that area.