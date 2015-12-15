URA Panels Receive Heights Streetscape Report

A joint meeting of Hood River’s City Council in its role as the Urban Renewal Agency and the Urban Renewal Advisory Committee heard a report on the Heights Streetscape Plan at the 30% design mark.  It focused on the first two of 11 total projects in the Streetscape Plan:  the Taylor Avenue neighborhood connection and key east/west crossings.  Nathan Polanski of design firm MIG said safety is a key element.  The Taylor Street connection would make the street one-way westbound for vehicle traffic, with on-street parking on both sides of the street, and a 10-foot shared walking and biking path.  A Heights Streescape community open house is planned for April, and 60% design work is to start in May.  Final design is targeted for January of next year.

