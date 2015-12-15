In a split vote, the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency Board approved a $300,000 commercial project grant to help renovate the former JC Penney building on 212 East 2nd Street in The Dalles that will become a 24-hour Club 24 fitness center. The vote came after testimony from those involved in gym facilities already operating in the community that the funds give a competitor which already has 13 clubs in the Northwest a substantial advantage, with some questioning whether the grant is necessary for the new facility to open. URA Board member Jill Amery was one of the four to vote in favor of the grant, saying the mission of Urban Renewal is to raise the value of downtown properties, and the application met all the requirements to receive the grant. The final vote count to pass the grant was 4-3.