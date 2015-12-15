URA Board Approves Extension For Basalt Commons

The Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency Board approved a second six-month extension of two funding agreements with Hanlon Development for the proposed Basalt Commons mixed use commercial and residential development on East 3rd at the site of the former Griffith Motors building. The agreements for Urban Renewal to provide up to $1 million for systems development charges and a $730,000 direct equity contribution to support project feasibility were about to expire. The extension was requested to allow sufficient time to complete remaining third party approvals and finalize the financing and permit requirements necessary to initiate construction. URA Manager Jacob Anderson told the board the project still represents the best opportunity for housing development in downtown The Dalles. Basalt Commons is currently proposed to include 116 units of housing.