Union Street Closure Extended

A road closure on Union Street in downtown The Dalles will be extended through Friday, September 4, as construction continues on the First Street Streetscape Project.  Ajax Northwest says unforeseen water utility work has added to the project timeline.  Union Street will remain closed between West First Street and East Second Street on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., through September 4.  The road will reopen outside construction hours when it’s safe to do so.  Drivers, pedestrians, businesses and visitors are asked to follow posted detours and allow extra travel time.  Downtown access remains available through Second Street, while port access is available via Webber Street.

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