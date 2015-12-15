Tygh Valley Man Arrested In Grocery Outlet Burglary Case

A Tygh Valley man has been arrested in connection with a burglary over two weeks ago at Grocery Outlet in The Dalles. According to The Dalles Police Department, detectives on Wednesday served a search warrant in Tygh Valley and arrested a 30-year-old man during an interview in The Dalles. The man is charged with second degree burglary, aggravated theft in the first degree, and second degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility, and released pending further court proceedings. The burglary occurred at about 10:45 p.m. the evening of October 26. The suspect was gone when officers responded, but the statement said an extensive investigation led to a suspect being identified.