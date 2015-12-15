Two Mid-Columbia Organizations Receive Cultural Trust Funds

An increase in fiscal year 2025 donations, as well as investment earnings, has resulted in an all-time high of $4.15 million awarded to cultural nonprofits and organizations statewide by the Oregon Cultural Trust. The $4.15 million includes awards to 91 individual arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits, organizations and state cultural agencies. Two are in the Mid-Columbia. The Dalles Art Association will receive $30,723 to support the commissioning and installation of a permanent public artwork at the roundabout at the east entrance to downtown. This collaborative project between The Dalles Art Center, Columbia Gorge Community College, the City of The Dalles will feature five large panels tiled in blue to evoke the Columbia River, each adorned with 3D metal fish sculptures reflecting the region’s aquatic biodiversity. In addition, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center will receive $5,202 for honorariums and travel expenses for Native American partners who contribute to the Center’s Indian Autumn and Archaeological Roadshow.