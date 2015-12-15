Two Killed In Monday Highway 26 Crash

Oregon State Police released details on Monday night’s two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 in Wasco County that left two people dead. The crash happened around 9:16 p.m. near milepost 74 — about 29 miles northwest of Warm Springs, along the mountain descent from the Mount Hood National Forest into the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. Police say a semi-truck hauling a 53-foot intermodal container was traveling eastbound when the driver, 31-year-old Dagoberto Moreno-Prada of Eugene, lost control while navigating a corner. The truck and trailer rolled and slid into the westbound lane, where they were struck head-on by an SUV driven by 35-year-old J. Natividad Martinez-Colin of Vancouver, Washington. The crash dislodged the large steel shipping container from the trailer. The container and the SUV went through the guardrail and came to rest off the highway, while the semi-truck rolled several more times before stopping in the roadway. Moreno-Prada and Martinez-Colin were both pronounced dead at the scene.