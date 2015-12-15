Two Juveniles Found After Leaving NORCOR

The Dalles Police Department found a pair of juveniles who fled from the juvenile portion of the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility. A statement from The Dalles Police Department indicated it received the call that the two juveniles were missing from NORCOR on Sunday. They had been at NORCOR to participate in programs through an Oregon Youth Authority contract for services, and were not in secure detention at the time of their unauthorized departure. TDPD officers located the juveniles in the community and both fled when confronted. Officers recovered one shortly after they fled and the other several hours later. Both were returned to the Wasco County Juvenile Department and have since been relocated out of the county to other service providers.