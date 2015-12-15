Two Hood River County Roads Remain Closed

Hood River County Public Works Director Cori Wiessner told County Commissioners that two of the road closures resulting from last night’s storm could last for awhile.

NW Natural crews were working on an exposed gas line at Barrett Drive between Country Club and Markham, and Wiessner says County crews can’t go in there until that pipe is secured.

And Woodworth Drive between Allen and Highway 35 will remain closed until an assessment of damage from a water breach that was eroding the shoulder.

Wiessner says there will also be long-term concern for wind gusts and rains leading to tree falls and landslides around the County, as soils are saturated.

Country Club Road between Frankton and Post Canyon has reopened, while Highway 35 remains closed by landslides from Highway 26 to about halfway to Hood River

County campgrounds have suffered damaged, but the extent won’t be known until water recedes.