Two Die In Plane Crash Near Parkdale

Two Hood River men died Monday in a plane crash in the Parkdale area.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says the single engine plane crashed near an orchard on Trout Creek Ridge Road.

The two occupants of the plane, James Crain and Scott Perry of Hood River, were found deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of a possible plane crash just after 11:30 Monday morning as callers reported varying locations in the Upper Valley.

Deputies were assisted by the Parkdale Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office plane in searching for the crash, which was located about an hour later.

The aircraft was secured at the scene pending the arrival of investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

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