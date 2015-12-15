The Dalles Police Department reports two arrests following a warrant operation early Friday morning, November 20th, on Irvine Street. The Northern Oregon Regional Tactical Team served search and arrest warrants in the area. Forty-five-year-old Jordan Bay was arrested on several warrants, including failure to appear on a weapons offense out of Washington County, first-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools and second-degree criminal mischief. Thirty-seven-year-old Tyson Trezona was arrested on Hood River County warrants for attempting to elude police, first-degree theft and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. Police say additional charges are pending against Trezona, who is currently on a pre-incarceration release agreement while awaiting a prison sentence for other local crimes. The Dalles Police Department asks anyone with information about either individual, or who believes they may have been victimized by them, to contact their local police department or sheriff’s office.