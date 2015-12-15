Two Arrested In Hood River After Motorcycle Stop

A traffic stop in Hood River led to multiple felony arrests after officers say they found weapons, suspected drugs, and a concealed firearm. The Hood River Police Department says an officer stopped a motorcycle Wednesday after the rider allegedly ran a stop sign and was driving without registration plates. Police say the driver and passenger immediately began passing items back and forth after pulling over. During a search, officers say they found brass knuckles, two loaded magazines hidden in specially made pockets, a small amount of a white powdery substance, and two unidentified pills on the driver. Police also recovered a loaded handgun from the passenger, exactly where the initial officer had directed responding officers to search. Investigators say the driver is a convicted felon, and the passenger did not have a concealed handgun license. Both suspects were booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility on multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, and tampering with physical evidence.