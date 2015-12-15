Two Arrested In Hood River After Motorcycle Stop

A traffic stop in Hood River led to multiple felony arrests after officers say they found weapons, suspected drugs, and a concealed firearm.  The Hood River Police Department says an officer stopped a motorcycle Wednesday after the rider allegedly ran a stop sign and was driving without registration plates.  Police say the driver and passenger immediately began passing items back and forth after pulling over.  During a search, officers say they found brass knuckles, two loaded magazines hidden in specially made pockets, a small amount of a white powdery substance, and two unidentified pills on the driver.  Police also recovered a loaded handgun from the passenger, exactly where the initial officer had directed responding officers to search.  Investigators say the driver is a convicted felon, and the passenger did not have a concealed handgun license.  Both suspects were booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility on multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, and tampering with physical evidence.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK