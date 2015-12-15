Tuesday Night Vote Counts In Klickitat & Skamania County Primaries

The first vote totals from Tuesday night’s Washington primary election are in, with the top two candidates in each race advancing to the November general election.

In the race for Klickitat County Commissioner, District Two, incumbent Lori Zoller leads with 634 votes. Andy Kallinen is in second with 377 votes, while Gene Klejeski has 338.

The race to succeed longtime Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer is led by Dwayne Matulovich with 2,467 votes, or about 58 percent of the total. Tony Warren is second with 1,130 votes, and John Bruce has 656.

Voters in the Lyle Fire District are strongly backing a property tax levy for fire protection and emergency medical services. The measure, which would set the levy at one dollar and 15 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value, is passing 142 to 31, with more than 82 percent voting yes.

In the Home Valley Water District, a maintenance and capital improvement fund levy was being approved 55 to 29.

In the 14th Legislative District, Republican incumbent Gloria Mendoza leads the race for House Position One with 3,417 votes. Democrat Chelsea Dimas is second with 2,910 votes, while William Chichenoff has 372. Mendoza and Dimas appear headed for the November ballot.

For House Position Two in the 14th District, Republican incumbent Deb Manjarrez has 2,654 votes. Democrat Ezequiel Morfin is second with 1,582 votes, followed by fellow Democrat Tony Sandoval with 1,274. Morfin currently holds a lead of just over 300 votes for the second spot.

In the 17th Legislative District, Democrat Ben Christly leads the race for House Position One with 16,385 votes. Republican incumbent Kevin Waters has 13,706 votes, while Thomas Haynes of the Pro Gun Liberal Party has 994. Christly and Waters are on track to advance.

For House Position Two, Democrat Diana Perez leads with 17,020 votes. Republican incumbent David Stuebe has 13,975 votes. Both candidates will move on to the general election.

In Washington’s 4th Congressional District, where Congressman Dan Newhouse is stepping down, Republican Amanda McKinney leads the field with 25,633 votes. Democrat John Duresky is second with 22,657. Republican Jerrod Sessler is third with 10,426 votes, while the remaining votes are divided among eight other candidates. McKinney and Duresky currently hold the two November spots.

The closest major race is in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Democratic incumbent Marie Gluesenkamp Perez leads with 54,132 votes, just 263 votes ahead of Republican State Senator John Braun, who has 53,869. Democrat Brent Hennrich is third with 21,290 votes, while six other candidates trail. Gluesenkamp Perez and Braun appear set for a closely watched rematch this fall.

Election officials in Klickitat and Skamania counties will release updated vote totals Wednesday as ballots continue to be counted.