Tucker Road Construction South Of Windmaster Next Week

Construction will begin Monday morning on the southbound lane of Tucker Road south of Hood River, approximately 1,000 feet south of Windmaster Corner. Crestline Construction says work on the lane will require flaggers to help motorists navigate the work zone. Motorists heading south on this road can expect minor delays, and are encouraged to find alternate routes, if possible. Work is scheduled to take place from Monday until Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3p.m. Questions can be directed to Crestline Project Manager Sam Krentz at 541-288-8287.