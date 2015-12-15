Truck Sparks Small Brush Fire Near The Dalles Country Club

A delivery truck fire sparked a small brush fire near The Dalles Country Club Monday afternoon. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue says crews were dispatched just after 12:10 p.m. to Highway 30 after reports of a vehicle fire spreading into nearby grass. When firefighters arrived, they found the delivery truck fully engulfed in flames, with the fire extending into the surrounding vegetation. Multiple engines, brush units, water tenders, and command staff responded and were able to contain the fire before it spread farther. With hot, dry conditions and high fire danger continuing across the region, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue is reminding everyone to use extra caution with anything that could ignite a wildfire.