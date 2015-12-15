Truck Driver Injured In Highway 14 Accident

A truck driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning on Highway 14 near Wishram. The Washington State Patrol reports the truck and trailer was eastbound on Highway 14 near milepost 93 at around 7:30 a.m. Monday when the driver lost control in a curve. The truck rolled and came to rest on its side on top of the guardrail, blocking the eastbound lane. The driver, a 61-year-old Waterville, Washington man, was transported to Adventist Health Columbia Gorge in The Dalles for what the WSP said was precautionary reasons. The WSP added the driver was being cited for driving at a speed too fast for the conditions.