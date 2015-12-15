Truck Driver Arrested For Reckless Driving On Highway 97

A truck driver was arrested Wednesday evening in Sherman County for reckless driving on Highway 97. According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report of southbound semi-truck and trailer near milepost 6. The caller said the truck was observed illegally passing a slower-moving vehicle in a clearly marked no-passing zone while navigating a blind corner. A northbound vehicle narrowly avoided a head-on collision with the semi by braking abruptly and veering completely off the roadway, and a witness traveling behind the semi-truck reported that the suspect driver appeared to make no effort to avoid the near collision. Sheriff’s deputies located the semi-truck near milepost 14 on Highway 97, stopped it, and took the driver, identified as a Sacramento man, into custody on one count of reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangerment.