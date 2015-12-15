Trio Of Wildfires On West Side Of Mt. Hood Forest

Several wildfires are burning on the west side of the Mt. Hood National Forest. The Austin Fire is estimated at about 1,000 acres along the slopes of Forest Road 46, east of Forest Road 63. Helicopters have been dropping water since the fire was reported Sunday, with hotshot crews and other firefighters working on the ground. More resources have been ordered. A forest closure is in effect around the fire.

The Mitchell Fire is estimated at 16 acres in the Roaring River Wilderness. Smokejumpers and four ground crews are working the fire, with firefighters having lined more than 25 percent of the perimeter, and officials say fire growth has slowed significantly. Hideaway Lake and Shellrock Lake campgrounds, along with Forest Roads 5830 and 4610-240, are closed.

The Narrows Fire, reported Saturday near the Clackamas River across from Highway 224, is slowly burning in dead trees left from the 2020 Riverside Fire. A helicopter has made multiple water drops. Difficult and dangerous terrain is limiting ground access. An infrared flight estimates the fire at about one-and-a-half acres.