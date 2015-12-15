TREX Starts Prescribed Fire Training

Columbia Gorge Prescribed Fire Training Exchange, led by partners with Mt. Adams Resource Stewards, The Nature Conservancy, the U.S. Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, kicks off two weeks of prescribed fire training starting this week. CG TREX is a peer-to-peer learning opportunity that covers a variety of topics including fire management, ecology, outreach, monitoring, and operational dimensions of planning and implementing prescribed fire. Burning may occur anytime between Wednesday and May 21st. These burns are planned and scheduled to align with weather, fuel moisture, and air quality conditions that enable safe and effective operations. Burns will take place on lands owned and managed by the Eastern and Central Klickitat Conservation Districts, and Sacred Earth Foundation. Prior to burn days, a news release will be sent out with burn locations and the areas that will be impacted by smoke. Updates will also be posted to the Columbia Gorge TREX Facebook page. Because these burns are permitted by the Washington Department of Natural Resources, they are allowed to proceed after central and eastern Klickitat County burn bans go into effect on May 18th. The Prescribed Fire Information Line for CG TREX Burns is (541) 645-5683.