Trevitt Street Closed For Water Main Upgrade Monday & Tuesday

The Dalles Public Works is working on Trevitt Street between West 10th and West 11th to replace and upgrade a water main. A full street closure on Trevitt St. will be in place today and tomorrow. Motor vehicles and bicyclists will be detoured to adjacent side streets. Pedestrian and sidewalk access will remain open through the duration of this work. Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, but the trench must remain open overnight to cure in place before the asphalt patch is installed. No parking will be allowed within the project areas to allow room for large equipment to safely work.