Trevitt Street Closed For Water Main Upgrade Monday & Tuesday

The Dalles Public Works is working on Trevitt Street between West 10th and West 11th to replace and upgrade a water main.  A full street closure on Trevitt St. will be in place today and tomorrow.  Motor vehicles and bicyclists will be detoured to adjacent side streets.  Pedestrian and sidewalk access will remain open through the duration of this work.  Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, but the trench must remain open overnight to cure in place before the asphalt patch is installed.  No parking will be allowed within the project areas to allow room for large equipment to safely work.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK