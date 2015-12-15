Tree of Joy Applications Being Taken By WAGAP

Washington Gorge Action Programs’ Tree of Joy holiday program for low-income families in Klickitat and Skamania counties is expanding its registrations to include those beyond its food bank network. Families with children younger than 18 years old who live in Klickitat and Skamania counties and receive either WAGAP services, free or reduced school lunch, Apple Health insurance, or SNAP benefits, are eligible for the program. Applications are available at wagap.org, WAGAP offices in Bingen, Stevenson, and Goldendale, and through the WAGAP Food Bank Network including the organization’s mobile food bank. Applications must be received by November 7. WAGAP’s Juan Reyes says 400 children are expected to benefit from the 2025 Tree of Joy. Donors are asked to register by November 14 so they can receive wish lists before the Thanksgiving holiday and have a couple of weeks to shop. For donors who wish to participate but can’t shop, financial contributions are welcome, and WAGAP staff will do the shopping and wrapping.